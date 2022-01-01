Obituaries » Clifford A. Henn

Burial Date: January 6, 2022 St. Joseph Church 4011 Alexandria Pike Cold Spring, KY 41076 Jan. 6, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Clifford A. “Tip” Henn, 94, of Highland Heights, passed away on January 1, 2022 at his home. He was a truck driver with Dennert Distributing before his retirement. Clifford served in the United States Army during WWII, he is a Kentucky Colonel, member of the Alexandria VFW, member of the NHPA and is in the Kentucky Horseshoe Pitching Association Hall of Fame. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Betty Jean (Henry) Henn, father, Henry J. “Harry” Henn, mother, Catherine (Thome) Henn brothers, Bill and Wilford “Chick” Henn, sisters, Dolores Houben and Velma F. Henn. Clifford is survived by his daughters, Dianne (the late Alfred) Lehman, Monica (Jerel) Bowman, Lisa (Scott) Smith, son, Tim J. (Peggy Sue (Long)) Henn. Also survived by seventeen grandchildren, twenty-two great grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren. Visitation 8:30 am to 10:30 am, Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, (427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave.) Fort Thomas, KY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 am Thursday, January 6, 2022, at St. Joseph Church, Cold Spring, Kentucky. All guests are asked to please wear a mask. Burial will take place in the Evergreen Cemetery Southgate, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association 5211 Madison Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45227, St. Elizabeth Hospice 483 South Loop Rd. Edgewood, KY 41017 or to Honor Flight Tri-State 8627 Calumet Way Cincinnati, OH 45249.