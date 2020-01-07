Obituaries » Cleo R. Torsiello

A service will be held at a later date.

Obituary Viewed 58 times















Cleo Rose Torsiello was called home to be with God on January 7, 2020 after a short stay in the hospital. Cleo was a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, neighbor and friend to so many. Cleo is survived by her daughter Crystal (Dave) Noem of Union, KY. She also leaves behind her 4 stepsons, Dave (Rhonda) Torsiello of Spicewood, TX; Mike (Sarah) Torsiello of Lincoln, NE; Jeff (Cathy) Torsiello of Benbrook, TX; and Pat Torsiello of Lincoln, NE. She leaves 6 grandchildren, Shane (Tara) Noem, Derek Noem, Lexi Torsiello, Vinny Torsiello, Emily Torsiello, and Tanner Torsiello and her 3 great – grandchildren, Elijah Ford, Nolan Ford and Cora Noem. She leaves behind a brother, Ernest (Sandy) Smith, Woodbury, Connecticut. She was preceded in death by her parents Oscar and Gladys Smith as well as her siblings, Charlotte Danaher, Colleen Stevens, Carol Wrisley, Clinton Smith and Carla Chisek.

Cleo was born on June 28, 1938, in Perth Andover, New Brunswick, Canada. She later moved with the family to Oakville, Connecticut, where she graduated from Watertown High School. She married Charles Squires and moved to Middlebury, Connecticut and had a daughter, Crystal. Cleo worked for the town of Middlebury for many years until 1976 when she married Anthony Torsiello and moved to Schaumburg, Illinois, then moved to Batavia, Ohio a year later. She worked for over 30 years for Fechheimer Brothers in Blue Ash, Oh. Eventually she and Tony moved to Walton, KY, where she resided for the last 19 years in the Brookstone neighborhood. Cleo will be missed by many friends and family, far and wide. A family celebration of life will be held later.