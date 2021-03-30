Obituaries » Clayton Whiteker

Burial Date: April 5, 2021 Independence Cemetery 5358 Madison Pike Independence, KY 41051

Clayton Whiteker, 62, of Morning View, KY, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at his residence under the care of hospice and surrounded by his loving family. Clayton held numerous positions at R.A. Jones, where he worked for over 44 years. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish with his family.

Clayton was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Whiteker (nee Spaulding).

He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Linda Whiteker (nee Burkhart); his father, Don Whiteker; his daughters, Shonda (Adam) Leen and Nicole (Cort) Wayman; and his sister, Tammy (Bruce) Taylor.

He was a proud grandfather to his beloved grandchildren, Lily Lay, Charlie Wayman, Georgia Leen, and Mica Wayman, who were the joy of his life.

A graveside service for Clayton will take place on Monday, April 5, 2021 at 12:00PM at Independence Cemetery in Independence, KY.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Northern Kentucky Straight Shooters Association 11019 Arcaro Ln Union Ky 41091.