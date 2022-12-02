Obituaries » Clayton R. Plageman, Jr.

Burial Date: December 8, 2022

Clayton Russell Plageman Jr, 55 of Hebron, passed away unexpectedly on December 2, 2022. First and foremost, Clayton loved his family. He loved spending time with them and going oncruises and to Disney World with them. His beloved Bernese Mountain dogs were family as welland brought him great joy. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy during Operation Desert Storm, the first Gulf War. He often spoke about his trip to Jerusalem and longed to return there. Clayton was also very active in his community. He was a past president of the Erlanger Lion’s Club, recipient of the Melvin Jones Award, an official for Northern Kentucky Youth Football League, and a coach for the Lions and Spartans for many generations of athletes. Clayton will be truly missed by all whose lives he touched.

Clayton was preceded in death by his mother: Karen Plageman, grandparents: Helen and William Brock Sr., Frederick and Hope Plageman and beloved dog: Rocky. He is survived by his wife of 9 years: Pam Plageman, sons: Tyler Russell, daughter-n-law, Kaitlyn Elizabeth Plageman, and Grant Christopher, daughter-n-law, Eva Arana, step-daughter, Michelle Renee Doherty, daughter, Maya McKinley,grandchildren: Abigail Kate and Paisley Elizabeth Plageman, Kylie Elizabeth Doherty, McKenzie Marie Hudson, Kennedy Jordan Ward and Karly Beth Ward, father: Clayton Russell Plageman, Sr., and step-mother Patricia Plageman, brother: Barry Plageman and sister-n-law, Julie Kreimborg, and Fur babies: Max, Bella, Amber, and Olivia.

A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at Linnemann Funeral Homes, Erlanger. A second visitation will be on Thursday December 8, from 10:00am to 11:00am with services to immediately follow at Linnemann Funeral Homes, Erlanger. Clayton will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery. Flowers can be sent to Linnemann Funeral Homes, 30 Commonwealth Ave., Erlanger, KY 41018, or donations can be made to Erlanger Lions Youth Activities.