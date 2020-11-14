Obituaries » Claudell Gibson

Burial Date: November 18, 2020

Claudell Gibson, 79, of Hebron, passed away Saturday November 14, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Florence.

He loved anything Elvis and was an avid Cincinnati Reds and U.C. Bearcats fan.

Claudell was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Alice Mae Sturgill Gibson; and brother, Dwayne Gibson.

Survivors include brothers, Wardell Gibson of Hebron and Richard (Linda) Gibson of The Villages of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation is Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Hebron with a funeral service immediately following at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, face masks must be worn, and attendance is limited to 50% of the funeral home capacity while still maintaining six feet of social distance.