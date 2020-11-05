Obituaries » Clarence F. Johnson

Dobbling Funeral Home 106 S. Ft. Thomas Avenue Ft. Thomas, KY 41075

Clarence Franklin Johnson 96, passed away on November 5, 2020 at Woodcrest Manor Erlanger, KY. Clarence was born October 4, 1924 in Bracken County to the late Franklin and Rosa Johnson. Clarence was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife who was his childhood sweetheart and married in 1946, Ruth Eileen (Hampton) Johnson, and his grandson Christopher Shay. He was a chemist with Interchemical Corporation for many years and a member of First Baptist Church, Cold Spring, Ky Clarence is survived by his wife, Virginia Lee (Kaltenbach Rolfes) Johnson, his daughters, Kathryn (John) Shay, and Joni (Harry) Starnes, his grandchildren, Heather (Mark) Schroder, Stacey (Wade) New and Adam (Elegel) Starnes and great grandchildren, Samuel, Sydney, and Josie Schroder, Taylor, Madison and Samuel New and Isabella and Lauren Starnes. Visitation Monday, November 9, 2020 at Dobbling Funeral Home, 106 S. Ft. Thomas, Kentucky from 10:00 am-11:00am with the service to follow at 11:00 am with Rev. Ric Frazier officiating. Burial in Powersville Baptist Church Cemetery, Powersville, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the 1st Baptist Church of Cold Spring, 4410 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, Kentucky. Guests are encouraged to wear masks and abide by social distancing guidelines.