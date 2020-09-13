Obituaries » Clarence C. Lightfoot

Burial Date: September 19, 2020 Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home - Bellevue 241 Fairfield Ave. Bellevue, KY 41073 Sept. 19, 1 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 25 times















Clarence C. Lightfoot, 89, of Dayton, KY, passed away on September 13, 2020 at his home in Dayton. Clarence was an electrician with the IBEW. Clarence enjoyed bowling, golfing and fishing. Clarence was preceded in death by his wife, Carloumar D. (Irwin) Lightfoot, his sons, Chuck Lightfoot, and Rick Lightfoot, his daughter Cathy Skedel, and his brother Lou Lightfoot. Clarence is survived by his son Dave (Carmen) Lightfoot, his daughter, Barbara (Richie) Bowling, his brother, Paul Lightfoot, his sister, Anna Louise (Tom) McCants, 15 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm, Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home 241 Fairfield Ave. in Bellevue, KY. Funeral Ceremony will follow at 1:00 pm Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the ALS Association KY Chapter 8640 Haines Drive Suite F Florence, KY 41042.