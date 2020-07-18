Obituaries » Clara P. Burklo

Burial Date: July 23, 2020 Florence Baptist Temple 1898 Florence Pike Burlington, KY 41005 July 23, 12 p.m.

Clara Pitts Burklo, 86, of Hebron passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020.

Born on January 22, 1934 in Floyd County, Kentucky to the late Robert L. and Roxie Ousley Pitts, Clara was a homemaker and longtime member of Florence Baptist Temple, Burlington and former member of the Florence Lioness Club.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald E. Burklo in 1986; her parents; sisters, Dolly Branham, Lottie Crisp, Sadie Shepherd and Opal Hicks; brothers, Curtis Pitts, Vertis Pitts, Manis Pitts, Adis Pitts and Dennis Pitts; daughter in law, Barbara J. Burklo in 2006; and grandchildren, Christina and Brent.

Survivors include a daughter, Gail (Robert) Muchmore; sons, Gregory (Gail) Burklo, Donald “Ed” (Lynne) Burklo and Jeffrey (Terri) Burklo; brother, Forrest (Joan) Pitts; eight grandchildren and four step grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren and one on the way and four step great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.

Due to Covid-19 Social Distancing Guidelines will be followed and Masks are required. Visitation is Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon at the Florence Baptist Temple. Funeral services to immediately follow at 12:00 Noon at the church. Interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger. Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Hebron is serving the family.