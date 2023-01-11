Obituaries » Clara L. Wainscott

Burial Date: January 17, 2023 Linnemann Funeral Home Erlanger 30 Commonwealth Avenue ERLANGER, KY 41018 Jan. 17, 12 p.m.

Clara Lee Wainscott, 93, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at the Village Care Center in Erlanger, KY. Clara was the daughter of the late Louis T. Lynn and Ethel Crupper Lynn. She was born on April 27, 1929, in Covington, KY.

Clara was one of twelve children growing up. She grew up in Northern Kentucky where she met the love of her life, Thomas Wainscott. They started a family and had two wonderful daughters. Clara was a homemaker who loved her family and her Lord. She enjoyed traveling to Florida, playing Bunko, volunteering for every need at church, including teaching Sunday school and being with her grandkids. Clara’s family was her pride and joy. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Clara is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Wainscott and eleven siblings.

Those left here to carry on Clara’s great legacy are her daughters, Sue (Glenn) Wells and Sharon (Greg) Schmitz; grandchildren, Julie (Mike) Warning, Jill (Donald) Taylor, Billy (Luanna) Robinson, Kelly (Kevin) Carter; great grandchildren, Brittany (Kyle), Brooke (Travis), Michael (Paige), Connor, Eric, Zach, Jackson, Peyton; great -great grandchildren, Silas, Willow, Hudson, Samuel and one more on the way; several nieces, nephews and a host of extended family and friends.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Linnemann Funeral Home 30 Commonwealth Ave. Erlanger, KY, 41018 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. A funeral service will immediately follow at the funeral home at 12:00 PM. Clara will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Erlanger, KY.