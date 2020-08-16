Obituaries » Clara L. Doerman

Clara L. Doerman, 83, of Burlington, KY passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 in the comfort of her home. Clara was a true homemaker; she enjoyed quilting, sewing, knitting, gardening, and cooking. She was a loving mother and grandmother, and her family was her pride and joy. She was preceded in death by her parents: Charles and Josephine Grubbs, her husband: Gerald Doerman, her daughter: Melanie Doerman, her daughter-in-law: Jeanne Doerman, and her siblings: Ralph Grubbs, Harold Grubbs, Claude Grubbs, Betty Doan, Mary Gregory, and Norma Gillespie. Clara is survived by her loving sons: Michael (Angie) Doerman, and Matt Doerman, her beloved grandchildren: Allison and Mark Doerman, her dear siblings: James, Charles, and Glenna, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. A visitation will be held for Clara on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM at Linnemann Funeral Home, 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005. A service will be held following the visitation at 12:00 PM at the Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest next to her late husband, Gerald Doerman at Sand Run Baptist Cemetery in Hebron, KY following the funeral service.