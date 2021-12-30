Obituaries » Clara I. Welch

Welch, Clara I., 86 of Elsmere, Ky. 41018 Passed Away December 30, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Edgewood. She was a retired clerk for the IRS. Preceded by Her Husband Harold Welch (July 25, 2019). Parents; Earl and Erma Ridsberg. Graveside Service will be Monday, January 3, 2022 at 3:00 Pm at Concord Methodist Cemetery, 3293 Bladeston Dr,Brooksville, Ky. 41004. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Homes, Elsmere assisting the family