Chuck “Butch” Norris, 71 of Burlington, passed away unexpectedly on December 17, 2022. Chuck was a graduate of St. Francis DeSales High School in Louisville, KY. Shortly after high school, he joined the US Navy which shaped the majority of his life. He was an avionics specialist who served on both the USS Enterprise and USS Kitty Hawk. He crossed the equator several times on each ship which made him a member of the Honorary Shellbacks and The Deep. After leaving the Navy, he worked as a Field Service Engineer repairing hospital laboratory equipment for Beckman Coulter until retirement. Chuck was very proud of his military service and used that experience for the rest of his life. When he saw needs in his community, he stepped up to the challenges. After moving to Erlanger in the early 1980’s, he saw a sign for volunteer firefighters. He served with Point Pleasant Fire Department for almost fifteen years working up to Assistant Fire Chief. When his sons needed a soccer coach he immediately volunteered sparking a lifelong love of the beautiful game. He served as a coach first, then President of the Northen Kentucky Soccer Club and State Commissioner for District One. He worked tirelessly to make sure that soccer grew in NKY and would frequently meet coaches at all hours to make sure their paperwork was ready for the numerous tournaments. In his retirement, he restarted his love of fishing and motorcycles. He learned how to fly fish and held lessons at the library to teach other people how to do it. He bought a Goldwing motorcycle and quickly joined a local gang, Chapter G, so he would have other people to ride with. He loved it so much, he became the Ride Coordinator. This gave him another opportunity to show how important his military service was; he joined another group called the Patriot Guard Riders. He became a Ride Captain and frequently led funeral processions for departed veterans. He found this position to be very rewarding and showed how important the military was to him and the others who served their country proudly.

Most of all, Chuck loved his family dearly. He was a consummate caregiver. He was always a very patient, selfless man to his wife, children and grandchildren and friends. Chuck will be truly missed by all who knew him.

Chuck was preceded in death by his parents: Ernest and Dorothy Norris and brother: Bob Norris.

Chuck is survived by his wife of 50 years: Judy Norris, sons: Chris (Sarah) and Jason (Nicole) Norris, grandchildren: Donovan, Cameron and Natalie, brothers: Tom (Pat) Norris, Don (Ann) Norris, and sister: Judy “Sis” Duncan

Memorial Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at Linnemann Funeral Homes, Burlington. A Mass of Christian Burial we be held Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 9:00am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Crescent Springs. Charles will be laid to rest at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North, Williamstown immediately after.