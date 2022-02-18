Obituaries » Chuck Gerhardstein

Burial Date: February 22, 2022 St. Joseph Church 4011 Alexandria Pike Cold Spring, KY 41076 Feb. 22, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 41 times















Charles A. Gerhardstein, 96, of Highland Heights, passed away on February 18, 2022. He was born October 19, 1925 to Alois and Martha Gerhardstein in Cincinnati, OH. After graduating from Elder High School, Chuck enlisted in the United States Navy and flew the 4FU Corsair for the Marine Corps during World War II. He serviced office machines for IBM for 37 years. Chuck was active in his church. He enjoyed woodworking, and was devoted to his family who knew him as the “baby whisperer.” He volunteered with Housing Opportunities of Northern Kentucky (HONK) rehabbing houses for more than 20 years. He was preceded in death by his son Tony, daughter Paula, and sisters Irene Kosse, Jane Foertsch, Sr. Mary Aloyse Gerhardstein RSM, and Ellen Reik. Chuck is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Mary Clare (Schuh) Gerhardstein, daughter-in-law Sandy Gerhardstein, daughters Martha (Larry) Romans and Beth (Ron) Skulas, sons, Joe (Clay) Gerhardstein and Carl (Lisa) Gerhardstein, 13 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Cold Spring, Kentucky. The family requests that guests wear masks. Burial to immediately follow at St. Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to HONK, 502 Fry St. Covington, KY 41011.