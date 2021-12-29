Obituaries » Christopher S. Myers

Burial Date: January 6, 2022 Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Florence Location 8461 Dixie Highway Florence, KY Jan. 6, 6 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 20 times















Christopher “Chris” Stephen Myers, 53, of Highland Heights, KY, passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2021 at his residence. He was born the son of Denny Myers and the late Patricia Bolton on November 8, 1968 in Covington, KY.

Chris was employed as a security guard for Night Hawk Security. He was also a professional body builder and trained many of his family members. Chris had a love for wrestling, weightlifting, and coaching football. He also had a big heart and a strong love for his animals. Chris was a very dedicated, focused, yet a disciplined man. Perhaps Chris’s compassion for others was one of his greatest gifts. Although he had a strong passion for body building and weightlifting, his greatest joy was loving and spending time with his family.

Chris is proceeded in death by his mother, Patricia Bolton; grandmother, Charlene Bolton; and uncle, Timmy Bolton.

Those left here to carry on Chris’s legacy are his loving wife Jennifer Linton Myers; sons, Stephen, Austin, and Jesse Myers; three sisters, Cindy Lewallen, Stephanie Maupin, Alicia Myers; brothers Denny Joe Myers and Brian Myers; uncle Mike Bolton and aunt Sandy Bolton; best friends, Ray Hammonds, Steven Gaspard, Stan Smith and Brian Tucker and many nieces, nephews, and cousins who will miss him beyond measure.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 6, 2022 from 4:00-6:00 PM at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 8461 Dixie Highway, Florence, KY 41042. A funeral service will immediately follow at 6:00 PM at the funeral home. Chris will be laid to rest in the Bolton family Cemetery, Bingham Cemetery, next to his grandmother and uncle, on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 12:00 PM.