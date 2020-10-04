Obituaries » Christopher S. Dickens

Burial Date: October 8, 2020 Stith Funeral Homes - Florence 7500 U.S. Highway 42 Florence, KY 41042 Oct. 8, 2 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 17 times















Christopher S. “Chris” Dickens passed away unexpectedly October 4, 2020. He is survived by his beloved life partner, Kelly Biers, loving father, Steve (Lisa) Dickens and the late Deborah Sherer Dickens, dear brothers Jason, Joshua (Samantha), and Jacob Dickens, dear step-brother of Heather (Steve) Jones and Sean Mulcahey. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, and cousins, and especially adored by his late Grandma, Melba Dickens. Chris was a Forklift Operator with Pratt Displays in Hebron, KY, a Commercial Instrument Pilot, and had a love for working on cars, especially BMWs. Most of all, Chris’s gorgeous smile, laughter, and raw personality brought joy and happiness to everyone whose lives were touched by his. Visitation will be held from 1-2 PM with a memorial service to follow at 2 PM on Thursday, October 8th at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US 42, Florence, KY 41042.