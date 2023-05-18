Obituaries » Christopher M. Budz

Burial Date: May 30, 2023 Stith Funeral Home (Florence) 7500 US Hwy 42 Florence, KY 41042 May 30, 12 p.m.

Christopher McKillop Budz passed away unexpectedly, May 18, 2023, in Florence, Kentucky.

Christopher was born on April 23rd, 1987, to Robert and Julie Budz in Dallas Texas.

Christopher’s intelligence & technical abilities were evident from early on. Identified as gifted in 3rd grade, Christopher attended Covington Latin School, he graduated from Boone County High School. He went on to study at University of Kentucky in Lexington where he was active in the ROTC. His exceptional capabilities were destined to lead and serve.

Christopher enlisted in the United States Army & courageously served in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom, Specialist Christopher M. Budz served as a combat engineer diffusing IEDs as part of the 396th Engineer Company, of the 478th Engineer Battalion, and 20th engineering brigade (combat & airborne division). He was instrumental in saving many lives in his unwavering commitment to his skills. He was injured in combat and awarded the Army Commendation Medal and the Purple Heart for wounds received in action.

Christopher filled the room with his stature, 6ft 4 and with his incredible knowledge and passion. If he wasn’t busy working with historic tools and machinery, he was engineering anything between Lego to complex computer software systems. Christopher’s family’s overwhelming love is evident within the kitchen, crafting and creating family meals and recipes together. Christopher was passionate about his heritage and history and gleaned from family members a wealth from his family’s vast vaults of knowledge. Always sprinkled with sarcasm and a charming smirk, his satire and quick wit would stump the best of us while he simultaneously executed a flawless recipe from memory to share.

Serving and giving a piece of himself to those in need were the ethos of Christopher’s legacy.

Christopher is survived by his wife Rhonda Thacker Budz, his parents Robert and Julie Budz; his sister Ashley and brother Andrew; and his beloved puppies Winston and Mary; as well as an extended family and friends he touched during his life who loved him so dearly and supported him in becoming the extraordinary man he was.

A memorial will be held by Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Hwy 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042 on Tuesday, May 30th with visitation between 10am and 12 pm and a memorial service at 12pm. An honor guard procession and military burial will follow at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North, Williamstown, Kentucky and an interment at 2 pm sharp.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider memorial donations be made to Wounded Warriors Project, a nonprofit organization committed the support of our veterans’ physical needs and their transition into life as a civilian. They also provide veterans needs for mental health and for suicide prevention, or please donate to organization that supports suicide prevention and the needs of veterans who have experienced the intense reality of combat in the field.