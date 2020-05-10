Obituaries » Christopher L. Parker

Christopher Louis Parker, age 60, of Verona, KY, passed away suddenly at his residence on Sunday, May 10, 2020. He was co-owner of P.L.C. Right of Way Maintenance, a U.S. Army Veteran, and a member of Christ Chapel Church. Chris loved working and being outdoors. He was always mowing, operating heavy equipment, doing construction projects, cutting wood etc…, and was always willing to help out friends and family. While it’s a term often used, Chris would literally give you the shirt off his own back. He enjoyed spending time with his family and especially cherished his time with his grandchildren.

His father, Carl Parker, sister, Lisa Deters, and partner, Karen Trosper preceded him in death. Chris is survived by his wife, Maureen Frances Redman Parker; son, Colt Christopher Parker (Kara); step-children, Derek Lemox (Jacquelyn), Dylan Lemox (Sandra); and David Trosper; mother, Gloria D. Scott Parker; siblings, Carl “Corky” Parker (Robin), Scott Parker (Millie), Mark Parker, Sindy Sanders (Tony), and Angie Nease (Joe); grandchildren, Kate Lemox, Greyson Lemox, David Lemox, Claire Parker, and Camryn Lemox.

A “Curbside Condolence” drive by visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Christ Chapel Church, 3819 Turfway Rd., Erlanger, KY 41018. Those who wish to provide support to the family may drive past and offer condolences from the safety of their own vehicles. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, guests are not permitted to exit their vehicles to pay respects or congregate on the premises. Services will be private.