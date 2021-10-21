Obituaries » Christopher L. Alexander

Burial Date: October 29, 2021

Christopher Lee “Albob” Alexander, 49, of Crescent Springs, KY, passed away unexpectedly on October 21, 2021. Chris was born in Covington, KY on July 18, 1972, to his loving parents James and Kathy (Mitts) Alexander. He was a 1991 graduate of Dixie Heights High School and worked as a master electrician for 30 years with ETS Electric. In his spare time, Chris enjoyed the outdoors, camping, grilling, and off-roading. He was preceded in death by his brother Timmy Alexander, maternal grandparents Jack and Jenny Mitts, and paternal grandmother Blanche Alexander. In addition to his parents, Chris is survived by his sisters Lisa Parks (Terry) and Kim Brown (Jon), nieces and nephews Taylor, Madi, and Timmy Brown, and Ryan Parks. Chris is also survived by many other family and friends. Chris was the type of person who once you met him, you couldn’t help but realize how special he was. Family was very important to him and he was our rock. Always there to fix anything and willing to help anyone, and loved playing with his nieces and nephews and Smoky. A visitation will be held on Friday, October 29, 2021 from 4pm to 7pm at Linnemann Funeral Home in Erlanger, KY. A funeral service will immediately follow the visitation and begin at 7pm. Interment will be at Mother of God Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be sent to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society P.O. Box 22324, New York, NY 10087 or American Heart Association or charity of your choice.