Obituaries » Christopher J. Porter, II
Christopher J. Porter, II
January 25, 2021
Christopher James Porter II, 22, of Ft Mitchell, Kentucky passed away on January 25, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center – Florence, KY.
Christopher was born November 19, 1998 in Fort Thomas, KY to Christopher Porter and Carol Baldwin Avila.
He was a Factory Worker with Amazon, loved baseball, video games and skateboarding.
He was preceded in death by his Grandmother, Karen Baldwin, and Uncle, Joseph J Davis.
Christopher is survived by his Mother, Carol Avila and Step Father, Tirso Avila, Father, Christopher James Porter, Grandfather, Bobby Young, Great Grandma, Carol Baldwin, Grandmother, Rosie M Davis, Step Grandfather, Vincent “Buster” Rarrieck, Brothers, Ean Baldwin, Aaron Baldwin, David Espinosa, and Isaiah Porter, Sister, Kymiah Young, Uncle, Jason W Johnson.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Burial will take place in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill, Kentucky.