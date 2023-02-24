Obituaries » Christopher D. McIntyre

Services are private.

Obituary Viewed 133 times















Christopher Donald McIntyre, 26, of Erlanger, passed away on February 24, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Florence, KY. He was born June 12, 1996 to Natalie Curley and Christopher McIntyre. Chris liked to play sports, but he also enjoyed video games, he would play Final Fantasy with his father growing up. He loved collecting knives, swords and guns. Chris will be remembered for being a great father to his sons. Christopher is survived by his loving fiancée, Angela Haskamp; mother, Natalie (Mike Keller) Curley, father, Christopher (Cathy) McIntyre, sons, Mason and Evan McIntyre, paternal grandmother, Tina (Ray) Lay; paternal grandfather, Don McIntyre; maternal grandmother, Marilyn (George Tucker) Brautigan; maternal grandfather, Billy Combs, Sr.; three brothers, Colin Curley, Gage McIntyre, Nicholas Byland; sister, Mia McIntyre; two aunts, Heather Cooper, Rachel Kenney; five uncles, Alex McIntyre, Kyle McIntyre, Chad Lay, Glenn Lay, Brandon Lay; six cousins and more, Makenzie Manley, Malia Cooper, Mya Cooper, Madilynn Boschert, Jordan Kenney, Keyona Kenney. He was preceded in death by his uncle, Billy Combs. Services are private at the convenience of the family.