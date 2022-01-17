Obituaries » Christopher Bole

Burial Date: January 24, 2022 Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road Covington, KY 41015 Jan. 24, 1 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 107 times















Christopher Bole, 49 of Villa Hills, Kentucky passed away Monday, January 17th, 2022. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to John Edward Bole and Wanda Bole (Herald). Chris is survived by his loving spouse, Carrie Bole (Potter) and their two children, Lexi and Sarah. He is also survived by his siblings, John Bole, Cathy Sandlin, Barbara “Pepper” Groves and Gladys DeMoss as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, John Bole. Chris had many interests and hobbies such as camping, football and loving all animals but nothing compared to family game nights spent at home.

Visitation will take place on Monday, January 24th, 2022, at Floral Hills Funeral Home starting at 11am. Funeral services will follow beginning at 1pm with burial after at Floral Hills Memorial Garden. Floral Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve Chris’ family.