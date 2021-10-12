Obituaries » Christopher A. Burch

Burial Date: October 16, 2021

Christopher Alan Burch, age 25, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center. Christopher will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor and his ability to make people laugh. He was a generous spirit and always willing to help others. Among playing videos games and partaking in family trips to Vegas, Chris was well known for his extensive sneaker collection. Christopher was an old soul, much like his late father they shared a love for older music like Elton John, Billy Joel, and John Denver. He was studying to become a substance abuse counselor after his experience as a peer mentor at the Grateful Life Center. He is preceded in death by his father, Gary Burch and his fiancé, Winnie Franklin. Christophers’ memory will be forever cherished by his loving mother, Armanda (Mandy) Kelly-Burch; his brother Dylan (Isabelle) Burch; his grandparents, Ronald and Janet Kelly and Mike and Carol Burch. He will also be missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Visitation will take place on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at the Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Hwy 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042 beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at Burlington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Chris’ name are suggested to Transitions Grateful Life Center, 305 Pleasure Isle Drive, Erlanger, Kentucky 41017.