Obituaries » Christine K. Lokesak Humphrey

U.S. Veteran Burial Date: June 27, 2020 Linnemann Funeral Homes Burlington 1940 Burlington Pike Burlington, KY 41005 June 27, 3 p.m.

Christine “Chrissie” K. Lokesak (nee: Humphrey), 56, of Florence, KY, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 19, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, KY surrounded by her loving family. Chrissie worked for the IRS for 36 years and was in Criminal Investigation, a job she enjoyed. Chrissie was an avid animal lover, enjoyed camping with her husband, visiting Gatlinburg, TN and enjoyed shopping on QVC and HSN. Chrissie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister and her presence will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her mother, Kathleen (nee: Flesch) Brock and Beloved Stepfather Keith Cook. Chrissie is survived by her loving husband, Thomas “Tom” Lokesak of 27 years and their son, Michael (Jennifer) Humphrey and grandson, Oscar William Humphrey. She also leaves behind her father Tom Humphrey, Sr. and Stepfather Jessie Brock as well as brothers, Tom Humphrey, Jr., Timothy Humphrey, Brian Cook, Jason Humphrey, Josh Humphrey, and sister, Kathy King and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, June 27 , 2020 from 1pm to 3pm at Linnemann Funeral Homes, Burlington, KY with a Celebration of Life to follow at 3pm. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Boone County Animal Shelter or AMVETS. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and intimacy of funerals, attending guests are highly encouraged to wear their own masks, and be prepared to wait because of capacity restrictions.