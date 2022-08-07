Obituaries » Christine Durham

Burial Date: August 12, 2022 40 W. 6th Street Covington, KY 41011 Aug. 12, 12 p.m.

Christine Durham, 53, of Petersburg, KY, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022. Born in Covington, KY on December 25, 1968, she was the daughter of Bill and the late Linda Durham. Christine loved being outdoors and enjoyed boating, fishing, yardwork and landscaping. She was very artistic and loved to draw and listen to music. Christine was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching the Bengals, Ravens, Duke and softball and baseball, but most of all getting to see Tristan and Spencer take the fields. She also loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her mother, Christine was preceded in death by her sister: Diana Durham and nephew: Leslie Reynolds. Christine is survived by her beloved partner: Lisa Hartman; father: Bill Durham; daughter: Lou (Eric Wesley) Durham; sisters: Belinda Reynolds and Julie Day; Nephews: Bradley Reynolds, Justin Day, Jake Day, Evan Reynolds and Austin Dean; nieces: Sara Reynolds, Jessica Day, Jamie Day, Juliann Messer, Rebecca Reynolds, Amanda Voskuhl and Sierra Hitchcock; grandchildren: Tristan “Booger” Wesley, Spencer “Bubby” Wesley and Benton “Biggie” Wesley and good friends: Lisa Curran and Monica Clark. A Visitation will take place on Friday, August 12, 2022, from 11:00 A.M. until the Funeral Service at 12:00 P.M. (Noon) at Serenity Funeral Care, 40 West 6th Street, Covington, KY 41011.