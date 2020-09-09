Obituaries » Christian E. Krentz

Burial Date: September 14, 2020 Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home - Bellevue 241 Fairfield Ave. Bellevue, KY 41073 Sept. 14, 11 a.m.

Christian “Chris” Edward Krentz, husband, father, grandson, son, brother, uncle, nephew and tender-hearted friend to so many, died unexpectedly on September 9, 2020 at the young age of 47. He was born on August 1, 1973 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Covington, KY. Chris is survived by his loving wife, Shelby, and was a hero to his sons Mason and Maddox. Other surviving family members include his mother and father Phyllis and Jerry Krentz, of Highland Heights; brothers Cory (Danielle) Krentz of Bellevue and Keith (Kelly) Krentz of Southgate; paternal grandfather Orlin Krentz of Fort Wright and his maternal grandfather Henry Reynolds Sr. of Louisville; his mother and father-in-law Jim & Deb Burkhart of Holgate, OH. His laughs and zingers will be missed by many others including sisters and brothers-in-law; eleven nieces and nephews; multitudes of aunts and uncles; his go-to guys “The Bellevue Boys” and his beloved goldendoodle Gracie. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Gladys Hogle Krentz and maternal grandmother Ann Bell Reynolds.

A resident of Independence, Chris attended Newport Central Catholic and graduated from Bellevue High School in 1991 where he was affectionately known by so many as Krentzy. Chris loved his country and was proud to serve honorably as Private First Class in the United States Marine Corps. He was awarded a National Defense Service Medal and a Rifle Markmenship Badge. Following his dedicated service, and for more than 20 years, Chris was a journeyman at the UA Local 669 Sprinkler Fitters.

He enjoyed traveling with his family and friends and always selected the most memorable vacation destinations. Without a doubt the biggest attribute Chris carried in life was his willingness to do anything for anyone. Chris would give you the shirt off his back, the shoes off his feet—and then walk alongside of you to make sure you arrived safely. On the weekends, Chris could be found celebrating his boys on the playing fields and coaching little league baseball. He loved his UK Wildcats and Cincinnati Bengals—and was a self-proclaimed bourbon connoisseur. Chris’ endearing and fun-loving presence will be missed by so many, but his family and friends take comfort knowing his giving heart lived on in the more than 100 lives that were saved as an organ and tissue donor.

Family will receive friends at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell in Bellevue on Sunday, September 13 from 4 to 7 p.m. and on Monday, September 14 at 10 a.m. where a service will celebrate his life at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers the family suggests gifts in memory of Chris to support The Barracks Project, a local non-profit with a mission to serve and give back to current service members and honorably discharged veterans. Gifts can be made online at: thebarracksproject.org or mailed to 1817 Jefferson Ave., Covington, KY 41014. Chris’ final resting place will be in the Veteran’s Garden at Floral Hills Memorial Garden, and his plot will overlook the school ball fields that his boys will continue to enjoy.