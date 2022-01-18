Obituaries » Christa Bedel

Obituary Viewed 85 times















Christa Bedel, a resident of Walton, KY passed away unexpectedly at her residence on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at the vibrant age of 53. She was born in Columbus, Ohio on June 24, 1968, the daughter of George and Joan Stone.

Christa was a graduate of Miami University in Ohio where she received a bachelor’s degree in interior design and was currently working as a college textbook salesperson for Vista Higher Learning. In her spare time, Christa often enjoyed watching movies, birdwatching and challenging herself with complex puzzles. Her greatest joy, however, came from spending time with her family, especially her three sons. Will, Alec and Wyat were her everything. She strived to be a great mother and loved watching them play soccer and grow into fine young men. Her world revolved around them, and they will miss her so very much.

Preceding Christa in death was her father, George Stone. Those left surviving to carry on Christa’s memory include her loving and faithful husband of 27 years, Jeff Bedel; sons, Will Bedel, Alec Bedel and Wyat Bedel; mother, Joan Stone; furry four-legged companion, Snidely; as well as many other relatives and friends who are now emptier upon her passing.

A visitation celebrating Christa’s life will take place from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM on Friday, January 21, 2022, at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, 45 N. Main Street, Walton, KY 41094. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that any expressions of sympathy in Christa’s name be made to the American Heart Association, 5211 Madison Road, Cincinnati, OH 45227.