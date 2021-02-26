Obituaries » Chris Minton

Burial Date: March 1, 2021

Chris Minton, age 42, passed away on February 26th at his home, in Southgate. He was born on February 5th, 1979 in Fort Thomas, KY to Michael Minton and Vada Young. Brothers Michael (Amanda) and Mark (Melissa) Minton. Proud father of Trinity and Trevin. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 1st at 11:00am at the Fares J Radel Funeral Home in Newport, with a service to follow at 12pm at the funeral home. Burial at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.