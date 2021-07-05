Obituaries » Chris Groneck

July 10, 2021

Chris Groneck, 55, of Bellevue, passed away on Monday, July 5, 2021.

Chris was a lifelong member of Divine Mercy Parish / Sacred Heart in Bellevue, KY. He was very active with the St. Vincent de Paul Society at his church. He was a member of the Bellevue Board of Education and the Bellevue Volunteer Fire Department. Chris worked as a carpenter for Danis Construction and as a paraeducator in the Newport Independent Schools. He enjoyed woodworking, photography and spending time with his family and dog, Zeva.

Chris was born April 5, 1966 in Fort Thomas, KY to the late Joseph Groneck and Mary Lou (nee: Riley) Groneck. He was preceded in death by his Brother, Michael Groneck.

Chris is survived by his Wife, Vanessa (nee: Burke) Groneck, Daughter, Mary Joyce Groneck, Brothers, Jeff Groneck & Joseph E. Groneck and his beloved dog, Zeva.

Visitation 9:30 am to 11:00 am, Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Divine Mercy Parish, 318 Division Street, Bellevue, KY. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 am at Divine Mercy, with Rev. Martin Pitstick, officiating.

Memorials are suggested to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, C/O Divine Mercy Parish, 318 Division St., Bellevue, KY 41073.