Obituaries » Chiron J. Smith

Burial Date: December 14, 2022 7500 US Hwy 42 Florence, KY 41042 Dec. 14, 2 p.m.

Chiron “Chi” Smith, 44, of Dry Ridge, KY, was born January 31, 1978, and passed away on December 9, 2022. He will be greatly missed by his daughter, Haylee (Michael Hensley) Manning; son, Tyler Smith; grandson, Kaden Hensley; mother, Judy Adams; father, Randall Smith; step-mother, Kay Smith; sisters, Bridget (Jeff) Hay, Shelley (James) Wells, Dione Smith; Step-brother, Jeremy (Barbara) Brewer; nieces, Brooklyn Hay and Abby Hay; nephews, Mack Hay, Trevor Hay, Kaden Smith, Cody Wells and Kaleb Wells; great nephew, Levi Trumble; aunts, Melanie Bingham and Tricia Schild; uncles, Gene (Pat) Adams and Gerald (Judy) Adams. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Harold and Eloise Adams; paternal grandparents, James Smith and Catherine “Pat” Smith; uncle, Billy Adams; and his aunt Linda Switzer. Chi attended Grant Co. High School. He enjoyed watching UK basketball, Cincinnati Bengals and NASCAR. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Stith Funeral Homes 7500 US Highway 42 Florence, KY 41042 from 10AM until the time of service at 12PM. Memorials are suggested to Isaiah House Treatment Center,1090 Industry Road, Harrodsburg, Ky 40330.