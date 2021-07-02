Obituaries » Chester Lucas

Chester Lucas, 77 of Villa Hills, KY passed away on July 2, 2021 doing what he loved best, vacationing with family at Daytona Beach, FL. His wife of 50 years Colleen was at his side. He happily retired from Interlake Steel after 25 plus years as a Foreman and began multiple new ventures which brought happiness to many. Chester was a very crafty man who enjoyed making various types of bracelets, canes, knit hats, some of which were made for cancer patients. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, watching TV, especially NASCAR and dressing up as Santa to bring joy to children all over the tri-state. He was a former Patrolman for Crescent Springs Police Department. Chester proudly served his country while serving in the United States Marine Corps. His friends were many, enemies were few, he was absolutely a joy to everyone he knew. He was preceded in death by his Parents, Chester and Mary Evelyn Lucas; Chester is survived by his Wife, Colleen Finan Lucas; Children, Christian (Tara) Lucas and Candi Turner; Grandchildren, Sydney Lucas, Cheney Lucas & Tristan Lucas; Brothers, John Lucas and Steve Lucas. A visitation will take place on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Floral Hills Funeral Home from 10 am until the Service at 2 pm., followed by an Honor Guard Service.