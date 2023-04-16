Obituaries » Chester L. Armstrong

Burial Date: April 29, 2023 First Baptist Church of Walton 47 South Main Street Walton, KY April 29, 12 p.m.

Chester Lee Armstrong, age 94, peacefully departed this life on April 16, 2023. Born on October 26, 1928, in Atwood, KY, he was the third of five children born to the late Edward and Sarah [Perry] Armstrong.

Chester received the Gift of Salvation as a young man and his faith directed him throughout every aspect of his life. He was a long-time active member of the First Baptist Church of Walton where he was ordained a deacon and raised his family.

As a youth, Chester spent much of his time on his grandfather’s farm along Cruises Creek, developing an interest in farming that he carried throughout his life. In his early married life, he was an over the road truck driver before becoming General Superintendent for Coppage Construction Company. He and the love of his life Margaret owned and operated two laundromats and a gas station before settling into a carrier of heavy equipment sales in which he developed a strong reputation across the nation for his integrity and honesty. Chester counted many years as a member of the Walton City Council, was a 32 Degree Mason member of Bradford Lodge #123 and an avid quail hunter where he enjoyed watching the dogs work.

Beyond everything, Chester considered his greatest accomplishments in life to be his faith in Jesus Christ, his marriage, his daughter and son, his grandchildren, his great-grandchildren, extended family and the many friends that he acquired along his journey.

Those left to carry on his legacy are his children Carolyn Sue Roark (Robert) and Thomas Edward Armstrong (Paula); his sister Noma Carty; grandchildren Matthew Robert Roark (Jobi) and Michael Andrew Roark; great-grandchildren Noah, Jonah and Jude.

Chester was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 75 years, Margaret Percival Armstrong; his parents; his siblings Johnny Armstrong, Geneva Bolen, and Florence “Reek” Johnson.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the First Baptist Church of Walton, 47 South Main St., Walton, KY 41094 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 noon. Directly following the visitation will be the Masonic Rites followed by the funeral service. Visitation and services will be held at the church. Following the funeral service, Chester will be laid to rest by his wife at the Walton Cemetery.