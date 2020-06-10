Obituaries » Chester F. Drown

Burial Date: June 15, 2020

Chester F. Drown, 86, of Highland Heights, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. He retired as a Lineman with C G & E after 40 years of dedicated service and retired from US Navy Reserve as a chief Construction Electrician. Chester was a member of Alexandria VFW, IBEW Union local #1347 and a member of Campbell County Senior Center. Chester was a Newport Ambassador, Newport Citizen Police Academy Class #3 and he enjoyed traveling all over the world. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Cleo Carol (nee Wagner) Drown and his parents, Edwin and Angela (nee Renaldo) Drown. Chester is survived by his beloved wife, Patsy A. (nee Hronek) Drown, his devoted sister, Margaret A. Strange, his dear brother-in-law, Danny (Alice) Hronek, his loving nephews and nieces, Brian (Jen) Strange, Phil (Melody) Strange, Jeffrey (Shellie) Strange, Robert (Jan) Hronek, Cory (Kristina) Ament, Megan Strange, Sandy (Kevin) Cornett, Carrie (Chris) Smith and 14 great nephews and nieces. Visitation at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral (Ft. Thomas), 427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., on Sunday (June 14) from 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church (Cold Spring), 4011 Alexandria Pike, on Monday (June 15) at 10:30 am with Rev. Gerald Reinersman officiating. Entombment will take place in the Evergreen Cemetery. Guests are encouraged to wear facial masks and abide by social distancing standards.