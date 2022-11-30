Obituaries » Chester Alsip

Burial Date: December 7, 2022 Services will be held 7PM Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Floral Hills Funeral Home.

Chester Alsip passed away peacefully at the age of 92 with his daughter at his side. He was born May 31, 1930 in Covington to Reuben and Fannie Alsip. He served in the Army as a Lab Technician during the Korean War. After he retired from the R.A. Jones Company, he spent 25 years in Florida with his second wife, Lois, where they enjoyed the sunshine, fishing and time with their many friends. He also served as a Deacon and Chairman of Trustees at the First Christian Church in Lehigh Acres, Florida. Chester was preceded in death by two loving wives, Barbara Patrick Alsip and Lois Harvard Alsip; longtime companion, Carol Gadd; his son Richard; grandson Zack, and siblings Willard, Dillard, Charles, Edith and Louise. He is survived by his daughter, Pam Hall; seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren and sisters Norma Ryan, Ruby Pauson and Irene Powell as well as many nieces and nephews. Services will be held 7PM Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Floral Hills Funeral Home, where visitation will be held from 5-7 PM, with interment at a later date with military graveside rites.