Obituaries » Cheryl R. Haines

Burial Date: January 22, 2022 Linnemann Funeral Homes Burlington 1940 Burlington Pike BURLINGTON, KY 41005 Jan. 22, 4 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 56 times















Cheryl Rae Haines (nee: Beacom), 71, of Union, KY passed away Tuesday, November 30, 2021. She was born April 27, 1950 in Covington, KY to the late Bill Beacom and Ruth (nee: Aylor)Goodridge.

Cheryl is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Doug Haines, her beloved daughters: Michelle (Jack) Wilson and Amanda (Jason) Haines-Scalf, her cherished grandchildren: Lacey Wilson, Brody Haines, Corey Haines, and Nathan Scalf, and her dear siblings: Roger Beacom, Greg (Jeanie) Goodridge, Paul (Lynn) Goodridge, and Martha (Jeff) Parkey.

A celebration of Cheryl’s life will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022 from 12:00pm until 4:00pm at Linnemann Funeral Home, 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005. A memorial service will be held immediately following at 4pm at the Funeral Home. If the funeral home lot is full, guest are available to park across the street at Florence Baptist Temple and walk up.