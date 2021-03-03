Obituaries » Cheryl L. Orcutt

Cheryl Lynn Orcutt, 73, of Crestview Hills, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at St Elizabeth Hospital, Edgewood. Lynn’s at rest in the loving arms of the Lord. She was an accountant for P.&G., worked for Secretary Short in the Kentucky Cabinet under Governor Carroll’s Administration, former president of Adrian Newcomers Club, accomplished cook and baker, Sunday School teacher, world traveler, KY Colonel, avid reader and member of Latonia Baptist Church.

She was the loving daughter of the late Harold and Dorothy Campbell Harney; dear sister of the late Jimmy Harney and dear grandmother of the late Hadley Orcutt.

Devoted wife of 52 years to Ron Orcutt; beloved mother of Matthew (Heather) Orcutt of Charlotte, NC, Stephen Campbell Orcutt of Florence and Christen (Chris) O’Cull of Nashville, TN; Dear sister of Patty Lovell of Covington and the joy of her life, eight adoring grandchildren, Caleb, Jed, Zachary, Abbie, Hannah, Zoe, Hank and Harper. She was also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Visitation 11 AM – 1 PM with funeral 1 PM Saturday, March 6, 2021 all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA. Burial Floral Hills Cemetery.