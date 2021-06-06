Obituaries » Cheryl L. McClure Schafer

Burial Date: June 9, 2021

Crittenden – Cheryl Louise McClure (neé Schafer), 70 years of age, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 6, 2021. She is preceded in death by her father, William Schafer. Left to mourn Cheryl’s passing are her mother, Myrtle Schafer (neé Neuman); her sons, Freddy (Shawna), Eddy (Stacey), Teddy (Stephanie), and Ned (Tara) McClure; her sister, Sandy (Dale) Scroggin; her 12 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Cheryl will be remembered as a woman that loved her family dearly and enjoyed scratch-off lottery tickets. Visitation will take place at STITH FUNERAL HOME, 7500 U.S. HWY 42, FLORENCE, KENTUCKY 41042, on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, beginning at 12:00 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will immediately follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger, Kentucky.