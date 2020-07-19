Obituaries » Cheryl A. Bolton

Burial Date: July 24, 2020

Cheryl A. Bolton,

72 of Covington, Kentucky passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020. She enjoyed traveling, collecting her jewelry and Longaberger baskets. Cheryl is survived by her husband of 31 years Dennis Bolton. She is also survived by her cousins Ruth, Daniel, Kate, Paula and Jimmy; mother in law Opal Bolton; brother in laws Larry, LeRoy and James; sister in laws Linda and Darlene; many extended family members and friends. Cheryl is preceded in death by her parents James and Marie Wilson and cousins Dennis, Richard and Rick. A Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 11 a.m. until time of Catholic Prayer Service at 1 p.m. Burial will immediately follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.