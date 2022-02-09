Obituaries » Cheril L. Hammons

Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road Covington, KY 41015 Feb. 18, 1 p.m.

Cheril Lynn Hammons, 77 of Florence, Kentucky passed away on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 surrounded by her loving daughters and granddaughter. Cheril was a member of the BOP Club and enjoyed the Coney Island dances. She retired from the IRS where she worked for over 25 years. Cheril also enjoyed working in the garden and going to hot rod shows. She loved spending time with her family and will be deeply missed by those who survive her: children Tammie (Brian) Higgins, Jaimie (Tip) McNiel and Dustin Hammons; grandchildren Megan (Ethan) Ramsey, Carey (Toni) Higgins, Cullen Higgins, Dylan McNiel, Kaylee (Jeremey) Bell, Mallory McNiel and Emily Hammons; great grandchildren Berkley Toles, Jack Ramsey and Nash Ramsey; sisters Elaine (Joe) Dragan, Michelle Gravens, Chantel (Frank) Heidebrink and Daniele (Rich) Perry; many extended family members and friends. Cheril is preceded in death by her parents George and Mildred Gravens. A Memorial Gathering will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home, Taylor Mill, Kentucky on Friday, February 18, 2022 from 11:00 am until the time of Memorial Service at 1:00 pm. Memorial Contributions are suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice.