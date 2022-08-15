Obituaries » Charlotte M. Goshorn Woeste

Burial Date: August 20, 2022
Alexandria Funeral Home
325 Washington Street
Alexandria, KY 41001
Aug. 20, 12 p.m.

Charlotte Marie Goshorn (nee Woeste), age 89, of Alexandria, KY passed away peacefully at her residence on Monday, August 15, 2022. Charlotte was born on March 27, 1933 in Campbell County, KY to her parents, William and Frances (nee Grau) Woeste. Charlotte was a member of the Southern Campbell Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. In addition to her parents, Charlotte is preceded in death by her late husband, Donald Goshorn; stepmother, Katherine Woeste; brother, Willard Woeste; sister, Mary Henzerling. She is survived by her son, Steven (Terri) Goshorn; daughters, Diane (Dennis) Pauly and Sharon (Doug) Geiman; sister, Bernice Jordan; 7 grandchildren: Matthew, Nicholas, Christopher (Rachel), Kelsey, Emily, Bradley and Connor; also survived by her cat, Roscoe. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022 from 9:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12:00 PM at the Alexandria Funeral Home, 325 Washington St, Alexandria, KY 41001. Interment will follow in the St. Mary Cemetery, Alexandria, KY. Memorial donations are suggested to American Heart Association, 5211 Madison Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45227.