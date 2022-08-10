Obituaries » Charlie Hubbard

Burial Date: August 15, 2022 Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home 11382 Madison Pike Independence, KY 41051 Aug. 15, 8 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 27 times















Charlie Hubbard, age 87, of Independence, KY, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ft. Thomas, KY. He was a retired Assembly Technician for General Motors (after 33 years) and a former Truck Driver. Charlie enjoyed camping, hiking and fishing. He was preceded in death by his son, Charlie Hubbard, Jr. His survivors include his children, Rebecca Feasby, Suzy Hubbard (Shawn Brown), Cherokee Hubbard, Lawrence Hubbard (Keli), Patrick Hubbard (Diane), Phillip Hubbard (Van), and Jacob Hubbard; brothers, Lawrence Hubbard and Johnny Hubbard; many grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Visitation will be Monday, August 15, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. The funeral service will be Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Independence Cemetery.