Obituaries » Charles Wagers

Charles Wagers age 70 passed away peacefully on Tuesday May 30, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Hospice in Edgewood, Ky He was born July 13 1952 in Cincinnati Ohio to George and Edith Wagers. He married Patricia Wagers May 24, 1997 in Ohio. He enjoyed camping, fishing, watching his favorite tv show law and order and his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife Patricia Wagers, Son Mike Wagers and wife Beth, Daughters Donna Winterod and husband Gary, Rachelle Smith and husband Ronnie, Glenna Huffman and husband Micky and 5 Grandchildren and 14 Great Grandchildren and others whose lives Charlie touched are invited to Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home

3525 Dixie Hwy, Elsmere, Ky 41018 Sunday June 4,2023 from 1pm-3pm.