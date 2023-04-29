Obituaries » Charles W. Hornback

Burial Date: May 3, 2023

Charles Hornback, 82, of Butler, KY, passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the ColdSpring Transitional Care. KY. He was born June 3, 1940, in Butler, KY, to his late parents Herman and Florence (nee O’Connor) Hornback. He was a retired machinist for Sarah Lee and a member of Orion Lodge #222 F. & A. M of Falmouth, KY and DeMoss Lodge #220 F. & A. M., Butler, KY. Charlie loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting and trapping. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Jim Hornback and sister, Edith Williams. Charlie is survived by his wife of 62 years, Violet (Warner) Hornback; four children: Donald Raymond Hornback, Michael Charles Hornback (Brenda), Kimberly Sue Felty (Ron), Rebecca Schnur (Ron); eight grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. A visitation will be held at Alexandria Funeral Home, Alexandria, Kentucky Wednesday, May 3, 2023, from 10:00 AM until time of Masonic and Funeral Services at 12:00 PM. Interment to follow in the Peach Grove Cemetery.