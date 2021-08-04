Obituaries » Charles T. Humphrey, Sr.

In keeping with Tom’s wishes he will be cremated. A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family.

Charles Thomas Humphrey, Sr., 79, passed away on August 4, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Ft. Thomas, KY. He was born on May 25, 1942 in Covington, KY to Harry Austin Humphrey Sr. and Eulah Mae (Rust) Humphrey.

Tom worked as a Paving Foreman at Eaton Asphalt. He retired in 2005 after 37 years of service. He was also a proud Army veteran.

Tom married Vera Hughes in 1980 in Covington, KY. They were happily married for 41 years. Tom enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time with his family.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents Harry Austin Humphrey Sr. and Eulah Mae Rust Humphrey; his siblings: Charlotte Huff (aka Chas), Harry Austin Humphrey Jr. (aka Aust), Joyce Hudson, Jean Oliver, and his daughter Christina (aka Chrissie) Humphrey Lokesak.

Tom is survived by his wife Vera Humphrey of Independence, KY; brother Lowell Humphrey (aka Kent); his children Charles (aka Tom) Thomas Humphrey Jr. (Robin), Timothy Humphrey (Shannon) , Jason Dean Humphrey (Aleisha), Joshua Adam Humphrey (Shawna), eight grandchildren: Michael Humphrey (Jen), Heather Wooten (Jason), Chris Humphrey (Patti), Matthew Humphrey (Brooke), Josh Storms (Megan), Jacob Humphrey (Jessica), Joseph Humphrey and Raelyn (aka LuLu) Humphrey; fourteen great grandchildren: Abigail Wooten, Colvin Wooten, Madilyn Kuper, Blaine Humphrey, Logan Humphrey, Mason Humphrey, Colton Storms, Clayton Storms, Carleigh Storms, Oscar Humphrey, Zachary Humphrey, Jovi Humphrey, Jade Humphrey in addition to his many nieces, nephews and other beloved relatives. Tom was also expecting great grand baby Humphrey #15.

