Charles S. Roberts
January 17, 2020
Charles S. Roberts, 71, of Williamstown, formerly of Latonia, passed away Friday evening, January 17th at Grant Center. He was a retired owner of Del Raes Café in Latonia and Roberts Ground Care.
He is pre-deceased by his parents Charles and Delores Roberts, Brother – Bruce Roberts. Survived by his two sons- Charles Patrick Roberts and Bruce (Darlene) Roberts. Two Grandchildren- Colton and Hunter, One Great Grandson- Cayeden.
Services will be at the Convenience of the family.
Memorials to the NRA, 11250 Waples Mill Road, Fairfax, VA 222030.