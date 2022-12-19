Obituaries » Charles Riley

Burial Date: December 27, 2022 Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home 11382 Madison Pike Independence, KY 41051 Dec. 27, 12 p.m.

Charles “Wayne” Riley, 93, of Covington, KY, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his beloved family on Monday, December 19, 2022. The son of the late Loraine {Marshall} and Leslie Riley, Wayne was born in Covington, KY, on November 19, 1929.

Wayne married the love of his life, Lela “Pearl” Riley on October 29, 1955.

Wayne served in the United States Army, and he retired from Duke Energy as an Equipment Operator after 30 years of service.

In his spare time, Wayne enjoyed watching his grandchildren’s basketball games and UK basketball games. He loved the outdoors and was passionate about farming. A proud husband, father, and grandfather, Wayne most of all enjoyed and cherished the time spent with his family.

Wayne will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 67 years, Pearl Riley; children Gary (Sheila) Riley and Linda (Dave) Schoborg; grandchildren Adam (Angela) Miller, Josh (Katie) Miller, Tyler (Jessica) Schoborg, Brandon (Alisha) Schoborg, and Matthew (Samantha) Riley; and great-grandchildren Caleb, Noah, Jonah, Will, Lukas, Ainsley, Owen, Preston, Autumn, and Max.

Preceding Wayne in death were his parents Leslie and Loraine Riley, sister Wavilyn “Wavy” Parsons, and brother Wynford Riley.

A visitation will be held between 10 AM and 12 PM with a funeral service immediately to follow at 12 PM on Tuesday, December 27th at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike Independence, KY 41051. Wayne will be laid to rest at Independence Cemetery.