Burial Date: November 2, 2022 Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church 5876 Veterans Way Burlington, KY 41005 Nov. 2, 5 p.m.

Charles Raymond Michels, 57, of Florence, KY, passed away Thursday October 27, 2022 after struggling for many months with health related issues. He was born November 22, 1964 to James and Anne Michels. He was a devoted husband, father, brother and friend. He was a salesman for over 40yrs at Truck and Trailer Supply in Walton, KY. Charlie was quick with a joke and spent his time on Earth making others laugh and enjoy life. He was a devoted Bengals fan, avid golfer and family man. Preceded in death by his parents James and Anne Michels, mother in-law Barbara Tally, sister Lisa Monteleone and brother in-law Jerry Crowder. Survivors include his wife of 30yrs Cheryl Michels (nee Tally), daughter Lindsey (Cole) Hopkins, son Chad Michels, brother Steven (Anne) Michels, brother William (Deborah) Michels, brother in-law William Monteleone, sister Connie Crowder, brother Richard (Amy) Michels, brother in-law David (Peggy) Tally, brother in-law Michael (Denie) Tally, sister in-law Linda (Jeff) Smith and brother in-law Tom (Missy) Tally. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews. His bright light illuminated many people’s lives and he will be dearly missed by family and friends. A memorial visitation will be held Wednesday November 2, 2022 from 3pm to 5pm with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 5pm at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Burlington, KY. Burial will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Erlanger, KY. Memorial contributions can be made to Mary Rose Mission 272 Main St. Florence, KY 41042 or St Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.