Obituaries » Charles L. Schadler

Burial Date: January 14, 2023 Alexandria Funeral Home 325 Washington Street Alexandria, KY 41001 Jan. 14, 10 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 46 times















Charles L. “Pal” Schadler Jr., 90, of Alexandria, KY, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at River Valley Nursing Home, Butler, KY. Pal was born March 16, 1932, in Alexandria, KY, to his late parents, Charles L. Schadler Sr. and Marie Schadler (nee Steffen). He was the owner of Schadler Plumbing and belonged to Kentucky Master Plumber’s Association. Pal also was a member of Saint Mary of the Assumption Church, Bob White Club, and the Newport Elks Lodge #273. Pal was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty Schadler (nee Boesch); brothers: Alvin, Raymond and Ed Schadler. He is survived by his three children: Sheila (Gary) Lloyd, Kevin (Amy) Schadler and Missy (Tim) Pangallo; sister-in-law, Ginny Schadler; nine grandchildren: Chelsea (Ben) Bezold, Carissa Lloyd, Catrina (Jacob) Nelson, Maddie Jo Schadler, Kaden Schadler, Nicolas Pangallo, Nazario Pangallo, Solomon Pangallo and Sloan Pangallo; three great grandchildren: Merritt Bezold, Montgomery Bezold and Gracie Nelson. Visitation 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM Friday, January 13, 2023, at the Alexandria Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Saturday at Saint Mary of the Assumption Church, Alexandria, KY. Interment in Saint Mary Cemetery, Alexandria, KY.