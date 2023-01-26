Obituaries » Charles L. Orr

U.S. Veteran Services will be at the convenience of the family.

Orr, Charles Luther, 81 of Villa Hills, KY, passed away on January 26, 2023 at Madonna Manor. Charles was a department Manager for Thriftway, was also a Veteran for the United States Army. He is preceded in death by his Parents; Welch and Vera Orr. Charles is survived by his Wife; Sharon Orr, Sons; Daniel Orr, Timothy Orr, Daughter; Rachel Kendrick, Sister; Sandy Maris, and 4 Grandchildren. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family.