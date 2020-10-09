Obituaries » Charles L. King

Charles Leo King, 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by his children on October 9, 2020, at his home in Alexandria. He was an accountant with M & W Excavation and a KY Colonel. Charlie is preceded in death by the love of his life JoAnn (Kohls) King. Together they raised 5 children, 23 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. He was a father who cherished family and filled their lives with love and encouragement. Charlie was a man of integrity that never knew a stranger and always evoked laughter with his stories and sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by many. Preceding him in death were his mother, Dorothy King, his father, William King, and his brothers, William King, Paul King, James King, and Bernard King. Charlie is survived by two sisters Dottie Cuthrell, and Marilyn Trutschel, his sons Gregory (Tammy) King, Dennis (Terri) King, and Allen (Shirley) King, and his daughters Charlotte (Steve) Miller, and Karen Keith (Michael Terry Schroeder). Visitation will be for immediate family only. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, October 15, 2020, at St. Thomas Church in Ft. Thomas. Guests are asked to wear masks and abide by social distancing guidelines which will decrease seating capacity. Burial will be at St. Stephen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials for Charles and JoAnn King are suggested to St. Joseph Church Camp Springs 6833 4-Mile Rd. Camp Springs, KY 41059 or Carmel Manor 100 Carmel Manor Rd. Ft. Thomas, KY 41075.