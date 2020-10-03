Obituaries » Charles Kidd

Burial Date: October 7, 2020

Charles “Bob” Kidd, 80, of Dayton, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020.

Bob was a Plant Manager with Albert Kinker Box Co. in Cincinnati, Ohio.

He was born April 1, 1940 to the late Earnest Kidd and Lora (nee: Ball) Kidd.

Bob is survived by his Wife, Opal (nee: McCulley) Kidd, Daughter, Vicky Rice, Son, Bob Kidd, Grandchildren, Justin, Cody, Karson, Jessica, Candace, Jennifer, Brittany, Faith & Wyatt, Fourteen Great Grandchildren, Two Great Great Grandchildren, also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm, Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 427 South Ft. Thomas Ave., Fort Thomas, KY. Service will follow at 2:00 pm, at the funeral home. Burial will take place in the St. Stephen Cemetery Fort Thomas, Kentucky.